Vince Whaley betting profile: 3M Open
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021, where he missed the cut.
Whaley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2020
|MC
|76-71
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 1.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.155
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.141
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.147
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.230
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.391
|1.145
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.141 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.61% of the time.
- Whaley ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.59% this season.
- He has accumulated 396 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the 3M Open.
