Vince Whaley betting profile: 3M Open

Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.141 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.61% of the time.

Whaley ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.59% this season.