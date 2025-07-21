PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the 3M Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC69-74+1
    2020MC76-71+5

    At the 3M Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-70-66-73-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 1.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1550.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1410.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1470.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2300.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3911.145

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.141 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.61% of the time.
    • Whaley ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.59% this season.
    • He has accumulated 396 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the 3M Open.

