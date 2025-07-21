Victor Perez betting profile: 3M Open
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Victor Perez tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open, taking place July 24-27, 2025. This marks Perez's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Perez's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.140
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.477
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.296
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.230
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.551
|1.195
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the 3M Open.
