Trey Mullinax betting profile: 3M Open

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 7-under.
Mullinax's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T50
|72-66-72-67
|-7
At the 3M Open
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-80-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|26.665
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.224
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.232
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.276
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.135
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.149
|-0.493
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax has sported a -0.232 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Mullinax ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.95% and has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the 3M Open.
