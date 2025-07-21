Trey Mullinax betting profile: 3M Open

Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax has sported a -0.232 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.