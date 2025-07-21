PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the 3M Open.

    Mullinax's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5072-66-72-67-7

    At the 3M Open

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-80-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1670-67-68-68-1526.665

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2240.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.232-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.276-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1350.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.149-0.493

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax has sported a -0.232 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
    • Mullinax ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.95% and has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

