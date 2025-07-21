Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open

Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.

Finau has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.