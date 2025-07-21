PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Finau looks to recapture his winning form from 2022 when he claimed victory at this event.

    Latest odds for Finau at the 3M Open.

    Finau's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1267-69-70-67-11
    2023T766-66-67-70-15
    2022167-68-65-67-17
    2021T2872-67-68-70-7
    2020T365-66-69-68-16

    At the 3M Open

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.025-0.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0790.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2340.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.140-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.148-0.071

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Finau has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.31% ranks 158th, while he breaks par 21.86% of the time, ranking 78th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

