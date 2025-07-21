Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open
Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Finau looks to recapture his winning form from 2022 when he claimed victory at this event.
Finau's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|2023
|T7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|2022
|1
|67-68-65-67
|-17
|2021
|T28
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|2020
|T3
|65-66-69-68
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.025
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.079
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.234
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.140
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.148
|-0.071
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Finau has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.31% ranks 158th, while he breaks par 21.86% of the time, ranking 78th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the 3M Open.
