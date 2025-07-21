Tom Kim betting profile: 3M Open

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.247 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.