32M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea looks on after playing a shot on the 11th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea looks on after playing a shot on the 11th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

    Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2673-68-67-71-5

    At the 3M Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.164-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2470.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1670.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.177-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0730.013

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.247 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 402 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

