Tom Kim betting profile: 3M Open

Tom Kim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 5-under.
Kim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T26
|73-68-67-71
|-5
At the 3M Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.164
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.247
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.167
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.177
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.073
|0.013
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.247 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 402 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
