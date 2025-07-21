PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the 3M Open.

    Hoge's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-1
    2023T2068-69-68-67-12
    2022T467-68-66-70-13
    2021MC74-73+5
    2020T4669-67-70-70-8

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.519-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5450.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0050.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.053-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0730.187

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.545 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge has sported a -0.519 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW