Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open
Tom Hoge of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hoge's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|T20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|2022
|T4
|67-68-66-70
|-13
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2020
|T46
|69-67-70-70
|-8
At the 3M Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.519
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.005
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.053
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.073
|0.187
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.545 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge has sported a -0.519 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the 3M Open.
