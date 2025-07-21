PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Lawrence looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the 3M Open.

    Lawrence's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-74+7

    At the 3M Open

    • In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-68-71-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-66-67-69-1975.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1267-74-70-75+697.143
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged 1.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2110.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.2450.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1190.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0610.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.2141.120

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence is sporting a -0.245 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 206 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    WiretoWire: Scheffler cruises to victory, history at The Open

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW