Thriston Lawrence betting profile: 3M Open

Thriston Lawrence returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Lawrence looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lawrence's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-74
|+7
At the 3M Open
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-68-71-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|75.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged 1.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.245
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.119
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.061
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.214
|1.120
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence is sporting a -0.245 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
- Lawrence has accumulated 206 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the 3M Open.
