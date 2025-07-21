Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open

Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.003 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.39% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.