Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open
Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
Fishburn's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
At the 3M Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-69-67-70
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.283
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.003
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.061
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.053
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.278
|0.905
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.003 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the 3M Open.
