2H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the 3M Open.

    Fishburn's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T671-67-63-70-13

    At the 3M Open

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT669-69-67-70-557.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2830.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1080.003-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.0610.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0530.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2780.905

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.003 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

