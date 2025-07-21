Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025 for the 3M Open. This marks Olesen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.101
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.200
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.017
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.429
|0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.748
|-0.027
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.101 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.200 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the 3M Open.
