PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025 for the 3M Open. This marks Olesen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.101-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.200-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.017-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4290.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.748-0.027

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.101 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.200 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW