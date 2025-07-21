Brice Garnett betting profile: 3M Open
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under par.
Garnett's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|2023
|T53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|2022
|T31
|67-71-68-74
|-4
|2021
|T16
|68-67-72-68
|-9
|2020
|T26
|70-67-68-68
|-11
At the 3M Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.023
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.288
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.207
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.001
|-0.261
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.288 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
- Garnett has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.67% ranks 4th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the 3M Open.
