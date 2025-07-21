Brice Garnett betting profile: 3M Open

Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.288 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.

Garnett has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.