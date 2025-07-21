PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Brice Garnett betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under par.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the 3M Open.

    Garnett's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3371-69-66-70-8
    2023T5371-67-70-70-6
    2022T3167-71-68-74-4
    2021T1668-67-72-68-9
    2020T2670-67-68-68-11

    At the 3M Open

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3667-67-75-69-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3167-70-72-68-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.023-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.2880.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.207-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.103-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.001-0.261

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.288 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
    • Garnett has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.67% ranks 4th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

