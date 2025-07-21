Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: 3M Open
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.491
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.193
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.383
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.638
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.337
|0.356
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.193 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the 3M Open.
