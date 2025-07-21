PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-69-72-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-68-72-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5266-69-71-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-71-70-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged 0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4910.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1930.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.383-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.638-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.3370.356

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.193 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

