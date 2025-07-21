Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open

Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.