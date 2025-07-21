PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada tees off on the first hole during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the 3M Open.

    Pendrith's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T566-64-73-67-14
    2023MC71-68-3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5940.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.221-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0500.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0290.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7370.979

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 1,032 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

