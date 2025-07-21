Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open
Taylor Pendrith of Canada tees off on the first hole during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
Pendrith's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.594
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.221
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.050
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.029
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.737
|0.979
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 1,032 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.