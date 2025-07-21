PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States tees off on the fourth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States tees off on the fourth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Moore at the 3M Open.

    Moore's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-71-65-68-11

    At the 3M Open

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Moore has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.270-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.163-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3810.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.221-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.267-0.682

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.163 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
    • Moore has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.98% ranks 47th, while he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

