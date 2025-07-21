Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open
Taylor Moore of the United States tees off on the fourth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.
Moore's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
At the 3M Open
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Moore has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.270
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.163
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.381
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.221
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.267
|-0.682
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.163 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
- Moore has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.98% ranks 47th, while he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the 3M Open.
