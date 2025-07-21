Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open

Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.

Moore has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.