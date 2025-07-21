PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-75+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-79+12--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3768-71-69-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2966-69-69-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-72-79-79+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3965-70-70-68-713.563

    Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -2.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.248-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.558-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.195-0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.162-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.162-2.296

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.248 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.558 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 60.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 18.22% of the time.
    • Dickson has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

