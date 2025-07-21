Taylor Dickson betting profile: 3M Open
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-79
|+12
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|66-69-69-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-72-79-79
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -2.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.248
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.558
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.195
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.162
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.162
|-2.296
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.248 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.558 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 60.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 18.22% of the time.
- Dickson has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the 3M Open.
