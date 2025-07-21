PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States looks on after paying a shot on the 12th hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States looks on after paying a shot on the 12th hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the 3M Open.

    Thompson's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-71-2

    At the 3M Open

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 14-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4050.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1140.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1910.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.370-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3410.905

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson is sporting a 0.114 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson is delivering a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW