Davis Thompson betting profile: 3M Open

Thompson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson is sporting a 0.114 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson is delivering a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.