Davis Thompson betting profile: 3M Open
Davis Thompson of the United States looks on after paying a shot on the 12th hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.
Thompson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the 3M Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 14-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.405
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.114
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.191
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.370
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.341
|0.905
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson is sporting a 0.114 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson is delivering a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the 3M Open.
