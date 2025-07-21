Karl Vilips betting profile: 3M Open
Karl Vilips is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Vilips' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.227
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.086
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.358
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.579
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.078
|-0.900
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.227 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Vilips currently ranks 81st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 471 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the 3M Open.
