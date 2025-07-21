PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Karl Vilips is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Vilips' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.2270.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.086-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.358-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.579-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.078-0.900

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.227 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
    • Vilips currently ranks 81st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 471 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW