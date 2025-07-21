Sungjae Im betting profile: 3M Open
Sungjae Im of South Korea tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he missed the cut.
Im's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2022
|T2
|65-70-67-68
|-14
At the 3M Open
- In Im's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Im has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.382
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.937
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.551
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.137
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.134
|-0.803
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.937 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the 3M Open.
