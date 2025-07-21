PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Im at the 3M Open.

    Im's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-71-1
    2022T265-70-67-68-14

    At the 3M Open

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Im has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3820.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.937-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5510.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.137-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.134-0.803

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.937 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

