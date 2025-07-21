Stephan Jaeger betting profile: 3M Open
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
Jaeger's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+6
At the 3M Open
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.278
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.276
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.137
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.246
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.380
|-0.315
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the 3M Open.
