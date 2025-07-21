PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the 3M Open.

    Jaeger's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3071-66-71-66-10
    2022MC74-74+6

    At the 3M Open

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.278-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2760.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.137-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2460.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.380-0.315

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW