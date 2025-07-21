Si Woo Kim betting profile: 3M Open
Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020, where he finished tied for 46th.
Kim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T46
|71-65-68-72
|-8
At the 3M Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2020, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.298
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.387
|0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.380
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.319
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.746
|0.598
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.387 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.19% ranks 57th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
