Si Woo Kim betting profile: 3M Open

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.387 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.

Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.