2H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020, where he finished tied for 46th.

    Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

    Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T4671-65-68-72-8

    At the 3M Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2020, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.2980.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3870.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3800.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.319-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7460.598

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.387 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.19% ranks 57th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

