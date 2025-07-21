Sami Valimaki betting profile: 3M Open
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025 for the 3M Open. This marks Valimaki's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.341
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.409
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.157
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.638
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.550
|-0.247
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.409 ranks 32nd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.14% ranks 59th.
- On the greens, Valimaki has been impressive, ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.638. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
- Valimaki has a Driving Distance average of 299.1 yards, ranking 120th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.25% places him 61st.
- In terms of scoring, Valimaki ranks 35th in Par Breakers at 22.88% and has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 83rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the 3M Open.
