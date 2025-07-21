Sami Valimaki betting profile: 3M Open

Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.409 ranks 32nd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.14% ranks 59th.

On the greens, Valimaki has been impressive, ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.638. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.

Valimaki has a Driving Distance average of 299.1 yards, ranking 120th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.25% places him 61st.