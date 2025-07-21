PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025 for the 3M Open. This marks Valimaki's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-69-70-72+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-68-68-67-1743.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-68-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-71-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.341-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.409-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.157-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6380.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.550-0.247

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.409 ranks 32nd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.14% ranks 59th.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has been impressive, ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.638. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
    • Valimaki has a Driving Distance average of 299.1 yards, ranking 120th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.25% places him 61st.
    • In terms of scoring, Valimaki ranks 35th in Par Breakers at 22.88% and has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 83rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
