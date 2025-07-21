PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the 3M Open.

    Stevens' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6475-65-70-72-2
    2023T1069-69-66-66-14

    At the 3M Open

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2872-68-68-69-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson365-65-70-64-20190.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2770.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.148-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1710.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.074-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3730.274

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens has sported a -0.148 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW