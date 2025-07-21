Sam Stevens betting profile: 3M Open

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens has sported a -0.148 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.