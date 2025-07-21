Sam Stevens betting profile: 3M Open
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Stevens returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 2-under par.
Stevens' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|2023
|T10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
At the 3M Open
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.277
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.148
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.171
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.074
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.373
|0.274
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens has sported a -0.148 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.