3H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States tees off on the first hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States tees off on the first hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Burns at the 3M Open.

    Burns' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-65-69-69-11
    2020T3270-69-69-66-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1340.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.1870.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0410.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9500.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9391.431

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.187 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 1,262 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

