Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open

Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Burns has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.