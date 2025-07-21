Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open
Sam Burns of the United States tees off on the first hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
Burns' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|2020
|T32
|70-69-69-66
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.134
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.187
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.041
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.950
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.939
|1.431
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.187 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 1,262 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the 3M Open.
