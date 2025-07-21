Sahith Theegala betting profile: 3M Open
Sahith Theegala of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Theegala looks to build on his T6 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under.
Theegala's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2020
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the 3M Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.175
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.293
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.021
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.047
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.537
|-0.727
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.293 ranks 145th on TOUR this season. He ranks 155th with a 62.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Theegala sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 96th.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the 3M Open.
