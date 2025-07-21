PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Theegala looks to build on his T6 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the 3M Open.

    Theegala's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T666-69-66-70-13
    2023MC72-67-3
    2022MC73-73+4
    2020MC72-72+2

    At the 3M Open

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.175-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.2930.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.021-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.047-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.537-0.727

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.293 ranks 145th on TOUR this season. He ranks 155th with a 62.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Theegala sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 96th.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
    • Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

