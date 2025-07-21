Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: 3M Open
Ryo Hisatsune returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hisatsune's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-82
|+11
At the 3M Open
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.061
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.212
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.188
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.034
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.426
|-0.654
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.212 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.62% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
- He excels in Bogey Avoidance, ranking fifth on TOUR with a rate of 12.76%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the 3M Open.
