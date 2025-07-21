PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: 3M Open

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the 3M Open.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-82+11

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0610.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.212-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1880.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.034-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.426-0.654

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.212 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.62% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
    • He excels in Bogey Avoidance, ranking fifth on TOUR with a rate of 12.76%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

