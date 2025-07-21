Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: 3M Open

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.212 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.62% of the time.

Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.