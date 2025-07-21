Max McGreevy betting profile: 3M Open

McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.323 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.197 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.48% of the time.