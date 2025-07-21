Max McGreevy betting profile: 3M Open
Max McGreevy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
McGreevy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T30
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|2022
|MC
|76-75
|+9
At the 3M Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.440 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.323
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.197
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.128
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.223
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.169
|-0.440
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.323 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.197 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 391 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the 3M Open.
