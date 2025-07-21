PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Max McGreevy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the 3M Open.

    McGreevy's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3068-69-69-68-10
    2022MC76-75+9

    At the 3M Open

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged -0.440 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3230.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.197-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.128-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.223-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.169-0.440

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.323 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.197 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 391 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

