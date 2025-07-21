PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Palmer looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the 3M Open.

    Palmer's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-68-3
    2022T3175-67-68-70-4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-77+16--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-67-71-115.600

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -3.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0510.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.694-1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.301-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.102-1.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.149-3.589

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has sported a -1.694 mark. He has a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19.
    • Palmer has broken par 18.21% of the time this season.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 296.5 yards.
    • Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

