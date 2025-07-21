Ryan Palmer betting profile: 3M Open
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Palmer looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he missed the cut.
Palmer's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|T31
|75-67-68-70
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|5.600
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -3.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.051
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.694
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.301
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.102
|-1.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.149
|-3.589
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has sported a -1.694 mark. He has a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19.
- Palmer has broken par 18.21% of the time this season.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 296.5 yards.
- Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the 3M Open.
