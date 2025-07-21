Dylan Wu betting profile: 3M Open
Dylan Wu hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Wu looks to recapture his form from 2023 when he finished tied for fifth at this event.
Wu's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|2023
|T5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At the 3M Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.286
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.112
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.171
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.326
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.552
|-0.421
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.112 mark. He has maintained a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.31 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.66% of the time.
- Wu has accumulated 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.
