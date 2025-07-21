PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Wu looks to recapture his form from 2023 when he finished tied for fifth at this event.

    Latest odds for Wu at the 3M Open.

    Wu's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5369-68-75-68-4
    2023T570-67-67-64-16
    2022MC76-74+8

    At the 3M Open

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.100
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.286-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1120.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.171-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.326-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.552-0.421

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards has been solid.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.112 mark. He has maintained a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.31 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.66% of the time.
    • Wu has accumulated 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

