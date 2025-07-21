Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: 3M Open

Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.