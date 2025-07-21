PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Hoshino's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Hoshino has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0450.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.197-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0330.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0570.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.3320.059

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    WiretoWire: Scheffler cruises to victory, history at The Open

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW