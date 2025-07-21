Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: 3M Open
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Hoshino's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Hoshino has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.197
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.033
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.057
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.332
|0.059
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Hoshino has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the 3M Open.
