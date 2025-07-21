Rico Hoey betting profile: 3M Open
Rico Hoey returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th at 1-under par.
Hoey's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-67-73-72
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.787 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.682
|0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.460
|0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.018
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.984
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.176
|0.809
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.682 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.460 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.984 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the 3M Open.
