Rico Hoey betting profile: 3M Open

Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.682 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.460 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.984 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.