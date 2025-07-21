PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Rico Hoey returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th at 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the 3M Open.

    Hoey's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6770-70-68-75-1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3468-67-73-72E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.787 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6820.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4600.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0180.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.984-0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1760.809

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.682 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.460 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.984 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

