Ricky Castillo betting profile: 3M Open
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Castillo's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.386
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.117
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.143
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.413
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.233
|-0.563
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.117 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Castillo currently ranks 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.08% and has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 119th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the 3M Open.
