Ricky Castillo betting profile: 3M Open

Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.117 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.