44M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Castillo's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3871-69-71-73-410.578
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged -0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3860.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.117-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1430.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.413-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.233-0.563

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.117 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
    • Castillo currently ranks 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.08% and has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 119th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

