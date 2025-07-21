Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open
Rickie Fowler of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 24-27, 2025. In his last appearance at this event in 2022, Fowler finished tied for 38th with a score of 3-under.
Fowler's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T38
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|2021
|T34
|64-73-70-71
|-6
At the 3M Open
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at 6-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.205
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.022
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.083
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.012
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.087
|0.530
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler has sported a -0.022 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 632 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the 3M Open.
