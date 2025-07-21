Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler has sported a -0.022 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.40% of the time.