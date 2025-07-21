PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 24-27, 2025. In his last appearance at this event in 2022, Fowler finished tied for 38th with a score of 3-under.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the 3M Open.

    Fowler's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3870-72-69-70-3
    2021T3464-73-70-71-6

    At the 3M Open

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at 6-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2050.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0220.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.0830.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.012-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0870.530

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler has sported a -0.022 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 632 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

