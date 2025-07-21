Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Campos' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At the 3M Open
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.395
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.576
|-0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.306
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.088
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.365
|-1.540
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.395 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.576 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.40% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 186th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the 3M Open.
