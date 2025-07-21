PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Campos at the 3M Open.

    Campos' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+4
    2021MC76-74+8

    At the 3M Open

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.3950.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.576-0.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.306-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.088-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.365-1.540

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.395 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.576 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.40% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 186th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

