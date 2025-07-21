Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.395 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.576 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.40% of the time.