Quade Cummins betting profile: 3M Open
Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Cummins looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he missed the cut.
Cummins' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Cummins' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|72-65-70-72
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|70-68-75-69
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-68-74-76
|+1
|20.071
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.118
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.303
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.088
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.366
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.093
|-0.599
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins is sporting a -0.303 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins is delivering a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Cummins has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the 3M Open.
