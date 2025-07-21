PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Cummins looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the 3M Open.

    Cummins' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC74-71+3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Cummins' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5772-65-70-72-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7870-68-75-69-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3668-68-70-72-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2772-67-68-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1180.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.303-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.0880.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.366-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.093-0.599

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins is sporting a -0.303 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins is delivering a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
    • Cummins has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW