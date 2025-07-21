PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Preston Stout betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Preston Stout of Oklahoma State University and Ben James of the University of Virginia shakes hands at the end of their match during the final round of match play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 28, 2025 in Carlsbad, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Preston Stout is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Stout's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Stout at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Stout's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Preston Stout's recent performances

    • Stout has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
    • Stout has no Strokes Gained data available for his past five tournaments.

    Preston Stout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Preston Stout's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are available for Stout's 2025 season or recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

