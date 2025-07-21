Pierceson Coody betting profile: 3M Open
Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 72nd at 2-over.
Coody's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
At the 3M Open
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 2-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.493
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.197
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.266
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.257
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.287
|0.159
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.493 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 307.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody is sporting a -0.197 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he is breaking par 24.15% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the 3M Open.
