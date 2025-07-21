PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 72nd at 2-over.

    Latest odds for Coody at the 3M Open.

    Coody's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247269-71-70-76+2

    At the 3M Open

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4930.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.197-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.266-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2570.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2870.159

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.493 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 307.7 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody is sporting a -0.197 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he is breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    • Coody has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

