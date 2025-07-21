Philip Knowles betting profile: 3M Open
Philip Knowles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Philip Knowles is set to compete in the 3M Open, scheduled for July 24-27, 2025 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This marks Knowles' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Knowles' first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|72-65-66-72
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-64-75-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|26.665
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.585
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.089
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.301
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.862
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.235
|-0.386
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.585 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has sported a -0.089 mark. He has a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he has broken par 20.42 percent of the time.
- Knowles has accumulated 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 296.7 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.