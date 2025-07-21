PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Philip Knowles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Philip Knowles is set to compete in the 3M Open, scheduled for July 24-27, 2025 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This marks Knowles' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Knowles' first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4172-65-66-72-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-64-75-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-67+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-67-69-68-1526.665

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.585-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0890.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3010.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.862-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.235-0.386

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.585 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has sported a -0.089 mark. He has a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he has broken par 20.42 percent of the time.
    • Knowles has accumulated 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 296.7 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

