Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open
Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Malnati's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2022
|T11
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2020
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the 3M Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.635
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.786
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.461
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.094
|1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.054
|0.577
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati is sporting a -0.786 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 59.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati is delivering a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
- Malnati has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the 3M Open.
