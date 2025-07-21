PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the 3M Open.

    Malnati's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71E
    2023MC70-75+3
    2022T1168-69-69-70-8
    2021MC70-71-1
    2020MC73-73+4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-71-72-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.635-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.786-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4610.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.0941.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.0540.577

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati is sporting a -0.786 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 59.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati is delivering a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
    • Malnati has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

