Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open

Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati is sporting a -0.786 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 59.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Malnati is delivering a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.18% of the time.