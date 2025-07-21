PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Paul Peterson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks Peterson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship267-68-67-69-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.399-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0490.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.1050.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3030.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0571.005

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.399 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.7 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.049 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Peterson ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.29% and 54th in Par Breakers at 22.35%.
    • He has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

