Paul Peterson betting profile: 3M Open
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks Peterson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.399
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.049
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.105
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.303
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.057
|1.005
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.399 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.7 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.049 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Peterson ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.29% and 54th in Par Breakers at 22.35%.
- He has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the 3M Open.
