Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
Rodgers' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|2023
|T37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|2021
|T39
|71-69-71-68
|-5
|2020
|T32
|66-68-70-70
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.016
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.327
|-0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.134
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.172
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.004
|-0.764
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.327 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.