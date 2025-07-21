PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the 3M Open.

    Rodgers' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3765-73-69-70-7
    2023T3769-67-69-70-9
    2021T3971-69-71-68-5
    2020T3266-68-70-70-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0160.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.327-0.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.134-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1720.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.004-0.764

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.327 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

