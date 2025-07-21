Nick Dunlap betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a tee shot on the first hole during a practice round prior to the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 16, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Dunlap looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Dunlap's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At the 3M Open
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.554
|-1.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.119
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.046
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.208
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.181
|-1.126
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.554 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap has sported a 0.119 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.19% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.