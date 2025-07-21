PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a tee shot on the first hole during a practice round prior to the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 16, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Dunlap looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the 3M Open.

    Dunlap's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-1.554-1.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1190.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.046-0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2080.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.181-1.126

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.554 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap has sported a 0.119 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.19% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

