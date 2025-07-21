PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Niklas Norgaard is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6590.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.012-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.487-0.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1390.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.299-0.374

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

