Niklas Norgaard betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Niklas Norgaard is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|67-69-71-64
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.659
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.012
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.487
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.139
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.299
|-0.374
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Norgaard has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.