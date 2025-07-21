PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)



    Nick Hardy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hardy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the 3M Open.

    Hardy's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4667-72-70-70-5
    2023T1365-70-67-69-13
    2022T5871-71-71-72+1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT867-68-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1360.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0610.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.158-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1030.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0640.531

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy's average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 31st on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Hardy ranks 14th on TOUR with a 70.09% success rate.
    • Hardy has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 165th in that category.
    • On the greens, Hardy has a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, ranking 165th on TOUR.
    • Hardy breaks par 20.09% of the time, ranking 147th in Par Breakers on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

