Nick Hardy betting profile: 3M Open
Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hardy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.
Hardy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|2023
|T13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|2022
|T58
|71-71-71-72
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.136
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.061
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.158
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.103
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.064
|0.531
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy's average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 31st on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Hardy ranks 14th on TOUR with a 70.09% success rate.
- Hardy has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 165th in that category.
- On the greens, Hardy has a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, ranking 165th on TOUR.
- Hardy breaks par 20.09% of the time, ranking 147th in Par Breakers on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the 3M Open.
