Nate Lashley betting profile: 3M Open
Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Lashley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lashley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|T57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2021
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 57th at 5-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-66-70
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|67-70-73-77
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|74-67-74-70
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|3.800
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- Lashley has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.150
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.058
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.007
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.020
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.105
|0.021
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.058 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Lashley has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 146th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.77% ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the 3M Open.
