Nate Lashley betting profile: 3M Open

Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.058 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

Lashley has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 146th on TOUR.