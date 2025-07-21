PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)



    Nate Lashley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Lashley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the 3M Open.

    Lashley's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023T5768-70-73-68-5
    2022MC76-71+5
    2021MC70-73+1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 57th at 5-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lashley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-67-69-69-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-67-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-67-68-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-66-70-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5367-70-73-77-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1274-67-74-70-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-66-69-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-74-71+43.800

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lashley has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1500.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.058-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.0070.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0200.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1050.021

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.058 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Lashley has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 146th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.77% ranks 14th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

