47M AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen talks with his caddie before hitting an approach shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen talks with his caddie before hitting an approach shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the 3M Open.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-77+1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-68----
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-69-70-713.563

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.958 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6050.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0570.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.231-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.1200.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3121.261

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen is sporting a 0.057 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen is delivering a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.05% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

