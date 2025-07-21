PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Michael La Sasso betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Michael La Sasso of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Amateur Michael La Sasso of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Michael La Sasso will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for La Sasso at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is La Sasso's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    La Sasso's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-69+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--

    La Sasso's recent performances

    • La Sasso has missed the cut in all of his last three appearances.
    • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • La Sasso has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • La Sasso has averaged -1.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.273-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.918-0.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.353-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.411-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.956-1.956

    La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings

    • La Sasso has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, La Sasso is sporting a -0.918 mark this season. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, La Sasso has delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he is breaking par 14.81% of the time.
    • La Sasso's average Driving Distance this season is 307.2 yards.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW