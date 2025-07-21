Michael La Sasso betting profile: 3M Open
Amateur Michael La Sasso of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Michael La Sasso will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is La Sasso's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
La Sasso's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
La Sasso's recent performances
- La Sasso has missed the cut in all of his last three appearances.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- La Sasso has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- La Sasso has averaged -1.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.273
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.918
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.353
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.411
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.956
|-1.956
La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings
- La Sasso has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, La Sasso is sporting a -0.918 mark this season. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, La Sasso has delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he is breaking par 14.81% of the time.
- La Sasso's average Driving Distance this season is 307.2 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the 3M Open.
