Max Homa betting profile: 3M Open
Max Homa of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from 2020, where he finished tied for third at 16-under par.
Homa's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T3
|65-72-64-67
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2020, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 16-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.066
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.648
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.166
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.030
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.850
|0.196
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -0.648 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 336 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the 3M Open.
