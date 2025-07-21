PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from 2020, where he finished tied for third at 16-under par.

    Latest odds for Homa at the 3M Open.

    Homa's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T365-72-64-67-16

    At the 3M Open

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2020, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.066-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.6480.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.166-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0300.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.8500.196

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -0.648 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 336 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW