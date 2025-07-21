PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The Open Championship at Royal Portruch Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for third at 15-under.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the 3M Open.

    McNealy's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T370-66-63-70-15
    2022T4971-71-68-73-1
    2021T1667-67-68-73-9

    At the 3M Open

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 1.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2820.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2990.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1100.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3040.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7761.055

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.299 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

