Maverick McNealy betting profile: 3M Open
Maverick McNealy of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The Open Championship at Royal Portruch Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
McNealy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|2022
|T49
|71-71-68-73
|-1
|2021
|T16
|67-67-68-73
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 1.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.282
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.299
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.110
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.304
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.776
|1.055
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.299 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the 3M Open.
