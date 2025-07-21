PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the 3M Open.

    Schmid's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-70-65-68-11
    2023T2068-70-66-68-12

    At the 3M Open

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT967-72-69-69-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2340.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.032-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.326-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1720.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0480.991

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

