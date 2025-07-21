Matti Schmid betting profile: 3M Open
Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
Schmid's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|2023
|T20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
At the 3M Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.234
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.032
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.326
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.172
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.048
|0.991
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the 3M Open.
