Matti Schmid betting profile: 3M Open

Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.