Matthieu Pavon betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
(Editor's note: This image was converted to black and white.) Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks Pavon's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
- Pavon has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.002
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.496
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.584
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.070
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.012
|-1.764
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 ranks 106th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon sports a -0.496 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 83rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
- Pavon ranks 175th in Bogey Avoidance at 21.06% and 162nd in Par Breakers at 19.27%.
- He has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.