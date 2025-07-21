PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

(Editor's note: This image was converted to black and white.) Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks Pavon's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-80+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4171-65-72-78+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5468-73-72-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -1.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.002-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.496-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.584-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.070-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.012-1.764

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 ranks 106th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon sports a -0.496 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 83rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
    • Pavon ranks 175th in Bogey Avoidance at 21.06% and 162nd in Par Breakers at 19.27%.
    • He has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

