Matthew Riedel betting profile: 3M Open
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel will be teeing off at TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 24-27, 2025. This marks Riedel's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|66-71-67-69
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|69-71-80-74
|+6
|1.867
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|74-68-74-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|68-65-79-65
|-3
|4.600
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.129
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.241
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.578
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.145
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.804
|0.056
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.129 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sports a -0.241 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 178th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the 3M Open.
