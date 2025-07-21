Matthew Riedel betting profile: 3M Open

Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.129 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sports a -0.241 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.