Matthew Riedel betting profile: 3M Open

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel will be teeing off at TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 24-27, 2025. This marks Riedel's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2666-71-67-69-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-73+5--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship7069-71-80-74+61.867
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5274-68-74-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6168-65-79-65-34.600

    Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1290.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.241-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.578-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1450.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.8040.056

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.129 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sports a -0.241 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
    • Riedel has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 178th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

